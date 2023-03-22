Rose Theatre presents “You the Jury” to raise funds for reopening

MONROE, La. (KNOE) - The Rose Theatre in Bastrop has been closed since the pandemic caused by Covid-19 in 2020. Since then, the theatre has lost its A-C unit and struggles with operating costs. That’s why the theatre is preparing for a fundraiser to raise money to reopen.

The fundraiser will be a play, based on the murder trial of Barbara Scott, called You the Jury. Patricia Bordelon from the Rose theatre joined Good Morning ArkLaMiss to discuss the play. She said it’s called You the Jury because the audience will decide Scott’s fate at the end. She also said the play has 2 endings, so the ending depends on the audience’s verdict.

Bordelon said the neat thing about the play is that it’s a murder trial and will be performed in an actual courtroom. The play will be performed in the courtroom of the Morehouse Parish Courthouse.

Performances for You the Jury will be Friday and Saturday, March 24th and 25th at 7 p.m. and Sunday, March 26th at 2 p.m. Tickets are $20 for adults and $10 for anyone under 12. For tickets, you can call the Visitor Center at (318) 281-0911 or (318) 282-0799.

