“MURD-ARRR!!!”, murder mystery dinner theater coming to West Monroe

WEST MONROE, La. (KNOE) - Have you been looking for an opportunity to enjoy a three-course meal along with entertainment in West Monroe?

Look no further! Twin City Entertainment is putting on a murder mystery dinner theater to benefit the Downtown West Monroe Riverfront Marina project.

“MURD-ARRR!!! Pirates of the Salty Dog” tells the manic tale of a stolen treasure chest, mayhem, mischief, and MURD-ARRR!!!, according to Downtown West Monroe’s Facebook page.

Limited tickets are available for each show, which will be on April 22 and April 29 at the West Monroe Convention Center.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available, such as how and when to buy tickets.

Copyright 2023 KNOE. All rights reserved.