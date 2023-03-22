“MURD-ARRR!!!”, murder mystery dinner theater coming to West Monroe

A murder mystery dinner theater is coming to the City of West Monroe.
A murder mystery dinner theater is coming to the City of West Monroe.(Source: Downtown West Monroe)
By Madison Remrey
Published: Mar. 22, 2023 at 12:29 PM CDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WEST MONROE, La. (KNOE) - Have you been looking for an opportunity to enjoy a three-course meal along with entertainment in West Monroe?

Look no further! Twin City Entertainment is putting on a murder mystery dinner theater to benefit the Downtown West Monroe Riverfront Marina project.

“MURD-ARRR!!! Pirates of the Salty Dog” tells the manic tale of a stolen treasure chest, mayhem, mischief, and MURD-ARRR!!!, according to Downtown West Monroe’s Facebook page.

Limited tickets are available for each show, which will be on April 22 and April 29 at the West Monroe Convention Center.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available, such as how and when to buy tickets.

Copyright 2023 KNOE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Eli was taken to the hospital where he was pronounced dead.
Boy killed in freak accident while playing basketball at home
Monroe police arrest suspect wanted for multiple charges including attempted murder
Monroe police arrest suspect wanted for multiple charges including attempted murder
FILE - Lori Vallow Daybell sits in a police car after a hearing at the Fremont County...
Judge says no death penalty for mom in triple murder case
Paul Abercrombie, 21, is accused of killing his friend while the two were making music early...
Man accused of killing friend tells cops he was high on mushrooms, report says
A police warrant signed over the weekend adds further clarity to the time spent between Nathan...
Police release new details about night Nathan Millard’s body was dumped

Latest News

Kiroli Park is hosting Bunny in the Park.
Celebrate spring with “Bunny in the Park” at Kiroli Park
Bawcomville opening of Sandal Family Apartments
Bawcomville affordable housing complex set to open in April
The musical is noted to be witty and humorous.
ULM putting on light-hearted, witty musical for community this March
Road closure announced.
City of Ruston announces road closure near City Hall