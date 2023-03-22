Louisiana Tech SGA Vice President addresses allegations made against him

Louisiana Tech University Student Government Association Vice President Gabriel Freeman has spoken out about allegations made against him.
By Madison Remrey
Published: Mar. 22, 2023
RUSTON, La. (KNOE) - Louisiana Tech University Student Government Association Vice President Gabriel Freeman has publicly acknowledged accusations made against him regarding alleged racially insensitive comments.

RELATED STORY: LOUISIANA TECH UNIVERSITY ADDRESSES ALLEGED INSENSITIVE, RACIAL COMMENTS FROM SGA VICE PRESIDENT

Freeman addressed the allegations on both Facebook and Instagram with an explanation of what was circulating.

“On the night of March 12th, 2023, an unknown person used a new Facebook account with the sole intent to post disparaging things about me,” Freeman said. “This post included a fake Snapchat screenshot, videos, and voice recordings that were taken out of context to put me in a negative light. This anonymous user shared their post to many small Facebook groups relating to Louisiana Tech.”

Freeman’s Facebook post went on to explain what he said are fake screenshots and out-of-context recordings.

Freeman said once he presented his side of the story in front of the Louisiana Tech University administration, the case was dropped.

“In conclusion, these allegations are inaccurate, wrong, and are not a reflection on me, nor what I’ve worked hard for regarding the university and student body,” Freeman said.

KNOE reached out to the university and Freeman for comment, but we have not heard back.

Read Freeman’s full statement to the student body below:

