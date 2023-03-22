Local community college instructor accused of indecent behavior with juvenile

Swett is accused of indecent behavior with juveniles and computer-aided solicitation of a minor.
Swett is accused of indecent behavior with juveniles and computer-aided solicitation of a minor.(Source: Concordia Parish Sheriff's Office)
By Madison Remrey
Published: Mar. 22, 2023 at 4:06 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
VIDALIA, La. (KNOE) - An instructor at the Winnsboro campus of Delta Community College has been arrested on charges of sex crimes involving a minor, the Concordia Parish Sheriff’s Office said.

On March 20, the CPSO Cyber Crime Unit received a complaint from a parent that an adult had been talking with the complainant’s child through social media. The conversations were allegedly inappropriate.

CPSO said they took the victim’s device and took over the chat, which allegedly consisted of the suspect telling of his desire to perform inappropriate acts with the child, referring to them as “wifey”. The suspect was identified as John P. Swett, 39, of Columbia.

On March 22, Swett made plans to pick the child up in Ferriday to travel to Lafayette with him, where the two would stay in a hotel room together for several days.

CPSO said Swett arrived in Ferriday around 2:30 p.m. and was taken into custody by detectives. Swett was arrested on a charge of indecent behavior with juveniles and a charge of computer-aided solicitation of a minor.

