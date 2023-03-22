LDAF arrests West Carroll man accused of felony theft

MADISON PARISH, La. (KNOE) - The Louisiana Department of Agriculture and Forestry has arrested Joseph Elliot, 44, of Oak Grove after an investigation conducted by the Livestock Brand Commission.

According to inspectors, Elliot had a warrant for his arrest from Morehouse Parish for felony theft over $5,000. The investigation determined that Elliot had allegedly received over 1,207 bushels of #1 yellow soybeans from a producer in Oct. 2022 with the intent to transport them to a grain elevator in Morehouse Parish.

A release from LDAF says Elliot sold the soybeans in his name and kept the funds from the sale.

Elliot was arrested and booked in the Morehouse Parish jail and is pending bond.

The Livestock Brand Commission was assisted by the Arkansas Department of Agriculture as well as the sheriff’s departments in West Carroll and Madison Parish.

Copyright 2023 KNOE. All rights reserved.