Feed Your Soul: A steakhouse with tender cuts in an unexpected place

VIDALIA, La. (KNOE) - If you find yourself heading through Vidalia, Louisiana, there is a place you will want to visit.

Burt Smith, a regular at The Brandin’ Iron Steak House, is one of a kind.

“It’s a good atmosphere,” said Smith.

It’s hard to miss in a shopping center on Carter Street.

Smith comes here for lunch several times a week. “They don’t ignore you and they don’t bug you,” said Smith.

He loves how the wait staff is attentive and not intrusive.

“They’ll peek over that little door, that little gate right there, and they’ll look, and they’ll see if they got enough tea,” said Smith.

Even the cooks make sure you are taken care of.

“The cooks, they’ll come out, and they’ll walk out here and shake hands and speak to ya,” said Smith.

Smith enjoys their oversized lunch specials plus some other items on the menu.

“I’m kind of hung up on the shrimp and grits. So I like them,” said Smith.

Many of the guests come for the steaks, but there is one item owner Brenda Floyd says people should consider.

“So, I have people that come in and just, you know, they may have had a steak already,” said Floyd. “And they said, well, let me try the pork chops.”

The cooks have a high-tech secret weapon, an infrared grill, cooking the meat to perfection.

“It’s so tender. It’s very, very good,” said Floyd.

And when I got to taste it, she was right I used a fork and had no issues; no need to grab a knife. It is a great option even if you go there on a regular basis.

“You need to try it if you haven’t tried it,” said Floyd.

Floyd says the place has something for everyone, and the motto here is, it’s all good. So, if you are heading through Vidalia, and looking for a steakhouse that will surprise you. Head to the Brandin’ Iron Steak House, where the staff makes sure you have a good size helping that will feed your soul.

