Celebrate spring with “Bunny in the Park” at Kiroli Park

WEST MONROE, La. (KNOE) - Kiroli Park will be hosting “Bunny in the Park” on April 7 from 10 a.m.-1 p.m.

This event will include pictures with the bunny and wagon rides. Pictures and wagon rides will be $5 each. Admission into the park will be the usual $1 per person.

All proceeds benefit the Kiroli Foundation, according to Kiroli Park’s Facebook page.

