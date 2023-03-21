Zoo Buddy: Rhea!

MONROE, La. (KNOE) - Meet the rhea at the Louisiana Purchase Gardens and Zoo! They might look like ostriches at first - but they aren’t.

“These guys are from South America all the way from Brazil to Argentina and their habitat can consist of forestry areas all the way to the marshes to the pastures,” says Lisa Taylor, General Curator at the zoo.

Their greatest predator, though, is humans. Taylor says people are trying to enact rules in South America to try and save the species.

“These guys are omnivores, so they typically like to eat plants, veggies, and fruits but they will eat a little bit of animal material like small mammals, snakes, insects, and even small birds if they can get ahold of them.”

These guys can live to around 15 years old.

“They can run probably 40 mph and when they do their feathers and wings spread out a little bit. They use their wings as rudders because these guys are in the ratite family which is the same as the ostriches and the emus, so they are completely flightless,” explains Taylor. “Their wingspan can be five-feet, but they can’t come off the ground. They can jump though because they’ve jumped out of the exhibit before.”

She says the females can lay anywhere from 20 to 30 eggs.

“What these females like to do is they’ll go and pick out whichever nest they think is beautiful and lay their eggs in each one of the nests so not all of their eggs go into the same nest,” says Taylor. “The males in this species sit on the eggs, hatch them out, and then take care of those babies for six months until they’re ready to be on their own.”

The zoo is also preparing for its annual Easter Eggstravaganza! It goes from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on April 1st. They’ll have food trucks, shopping vendors, and the Easter Bunny on hand.

The zoo is open every day of the week between 10 a.m. and 5 p.m. Visit their Facebook page for more information.

