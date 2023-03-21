‘Tiger King’ star to visit Arkansas wildlife refuge

EUREKA SPRINGS, Ark. (KAIT) - Carole Baskin, who appeared in the Netflix documentary “Tiger King,” will speak at a Northwest Arkansas wildlife sanctuary fundraiser.

According to our content partners, KARK-TV, Basking will appear at Turpentine Creek Wildlife Refuge’s Feast with the Beasts on April 29 in Eureka Springs.

The event, which will include both a silent and live auction, will raise funds for animals at the refuge.

