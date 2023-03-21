South LA artists perform at East Carroll schools, promoting anti-gun violence

LAKE PROVIDENCE, La. (KNOE) - Performing artists from south Louisiana are promoting anti-gun violence to East Carroll Parish schools, but in a creative way.

The artists put on a performance inside the General Trass High School auditorium and presented their message using jazz music, spoken word and street dancing Tuesday morning.

The True Mission Matters Project, also known as The TMM Project, is a performing arts education collective based out of the Lafayette area. The group introduced their anti-gun violence program, T.R.I.G.G.R.D. (The Right Intentions Give Guns Responsible Direction) to East Carroll Parish students on March 21, 2023. The program uses dance and other techniques that help the youth cope with negative emotions and learn what’s important to them in life.

“The entertainment is also great, but it’s always the message that’s the most important thing,” says Founder and organizer Terrance Morgan of The TMM Project. “We touch on different emotions through the arts - through movement; and just being angry; and being sad, being happy and being scared.”

Through a collaboration with the East Carroll Parish Library, the artists connected with the students to promote anti-gun violence. Outreach Coordinator Cynthia Devereaux Hampton of East Carroll Parish Library says it’s going to take positive role models, no matter where they are, to stop the gun violence.

“The school system and the sheriff department and the TMM Project - we all as a community need to work together to have positivity for our children,” says Hampton.

Assistant Principal Toriano Wells of General Trass High School says he wants his students to understand there are different ways to resolve conflicts through this program - like breathing techniques and meditation.

After the group ended their performance at General Trass, the artists repeated the performance at Griffin Middle Academy in Lake Providence Tuesday afternoon.

