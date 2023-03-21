One-on-One with Republican gubernatorial candidate Stephen Waguespack

MONROE, La. (KNOE) - Republican gubernatorial candidate Stephen Waguespack is sharing his plans for Louisiana.

Waguespack, a former senior aide to Governor Bobby Jindal and President of the Louisiana Association on Business and Industry, announced his candidacy on March 9.

“I see a state that has tremendous potential,” Waguespack told KNOE. “I see a state sitting in the South that is booming right now. If we do the little things, we can absolutely gain market share and experience success.”

Waguespack says his top priority is improving education in Louisiana.

“If we use the back-end of high school to assess kids,” explained Waguespack. “Give them the training they need to launch into successful lives here in Louisiana. We will stop losing them to Texas.”

Waguespack says that it starts with “rethinking the high school experience.”

“If you’re gonna go to a four-year school, hey, great, let’s do dual enrollment,” said Waguespack. “Let’s start taking some of those courses so you can go to a school right here. You wanna go to a two-year. Great. Let’s work on your apprenticeship. Let’s work on the certificates that you need so you can actually get some of those credits now.”

On economic development, Waguespack says Louisiana needs to discuss the state income tax.

“Instead of all the exemptions and credits and all the games people play,” Waguespack said. “You want to use those credits to drive down rates. We want a low, flat, fair rate. If we can get to zero, great. If we can’t get there, let’s get as low as we can.”

Currently, Louisiana state sales tax is collected at the state, parish, and local levels. Waguespack says it’s time to simplify the process.

“Right now, we have a system that absolutely puts too much burden on small business,” Waguespack told KNOE. “It puts an audit trap on them. We have got to fix that. We have got to have a more formalized and centralized collection system so small businesses can compete.”

Waguespack adds to become more competitive, Louisiana needs to create a less litigious business environment.

