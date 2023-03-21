New Orleans mayor recall petition falls short by thousands of signatures
Published: Mar. 21, 2023 at 10:03 AM CDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
The effort to force New Orleans Mayor LaToya Cantrell into a recall election was declared a failure Tuesday (March 21), as the number of certified signatures fell about 18,000 shy of the number required, officials said.
Louisiana Gov. John Bel Edwards confirmed there will not be a special election to recall Cantrell, saying the recall campaign produced 27,000 valid signatures on its petition, well short of the 45,000 needed.
