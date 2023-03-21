Monroe police arrest suspect wanted for multiple charges including attempted murder

Monroe police arrest suspect wanted for multiple charges including attempted murder
Monroe police arrest suspect wanted for multiple charges including attempted murder(Source: Monroe Police Department)
By Maddy Johnson
Published: Mar. 21, 2023 at 6:36 AM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MONROE, La. (KNOE) - Monroe Police have located and arrested Andreveon Kyles for attempted second-degree murder and aggravated criminal damage to property.

MPD responded to a call from Parkview Apartments on Feb. 22, 2023, in reference to a shooting. When they arrived, the victim told officers he was leaving his apartment when Kyles approached him with a gun. The victim said Kyles was 5 to 6 feet away from him when he pointed the gun at him and pulled the trigger. He told officers Kyles continued walking and fired 2 more rounds at him.

Officers say they spoke with a witness who said Kyles was dating her sister. She explained to officers that she and her sister had gotten into an argument when Kyles yelled over the phone that he was on his way to her apartment to shoot her.

On March 20, MPD says they received information on Kyles’ whereabouts from a reliable informant. Officers also received information that Kyles was in possession of a handgun believed to be stolen. MPD and the Metro Narcotics Unit located Kyles at a residence on Forrest Ave. After searching the home, police found the handgun that was confirmed to be stolen from Texas.

Kyles was arrested on the charges of one count of attempted second-degree murder, possession of a stolen firearm, aggravated criminal damage to property, domestic abuse battery and misdemeanor carnal knowledge of a juvenile.

Copyright 2023 KNOE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Louisiana Department of Children and Family Services Secretary Terri Ricks.
DCFS has received 78 reports of child trafficking since Jan. 1
Derrick Perkins (left) and Nathan Millard (right)
Man arrested in Nathan Millard case now accused of disposing of his body, officials say
A police warrant signed over the weekend adds further clarity to the time spent between Nathan...
Police release new details about night Nathan Millard’s body was dumped
Police arrested a Trumann woman after they said she stabbed three people, critically injuring...
Basketball game fight ends with 3 stabbed, 1 arrested
The victim had gone to the home with her young son, who ran for help when two of the three dogs...
Woman dies after attack by neighbor’s dogs she went to feed

Latest News

Christopher Youth Center
Christopher Youth Center provides continuous training for ‘Safe Place’ program in NELA
US Assistant Attorney General visits NELA
US Assistant Attorney General visits NELA
The United States Assistant Attorney General of the Civil Rights Division of the Department of...
U.S. Assistant Attorney General visits NELA
The United States Assistant Attorney General of the Civil Rights Division of the Department of...
U.S. Assistant AG visits NELA