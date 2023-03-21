Monroe police arrest suspect wanted for multiple charges including attempted murder

MONROE, La. (KNOE) - Monroe Police have located and arrested Andreveon Kyles for attempted second-degree murder and aggravated criminal damage to property.

MPD responded to a call from Parkview Apartments on Feb. 22, 2023, in reference to a shooting. When they arrived, the victim told officers he was leaving his apartment when Kyles approached him with a gun. The victim said Kyles was 5 to 6 feet away from him when he pointed the gun at him and pulled the trigger. He told officers Kyles continued walking and fired 2 more rounds at him.

Officers say they spoke with a witness who said Kyles was dating her sister. She explained to officers that she and her sister had gotten into an argument when Kyles yelled over the phone that he was on his way to her apartment to shoot her.

On March 20, MPD says they received information on Kyles’ whereabouts from a reliable informant. Officers also received information that Kyles was in possession of a handgun believed to be stolen. MPD and the Metro Narcotics Unit located Kyles at a residence on Forrest Ave. After searching the home, police found the handgun that was confirmed to be stolen from Texas.

Kyles was arrested on the charges of one count of attempted second-degree murder, possession of a stolen firearm, aggravated criminal damage to property, domestic abuse battery and misdemeanor carnal knowledge of a juvenile.

