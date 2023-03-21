Man accused of crashing into child’s bedroom while driving drunk, police say

Concrete, insulation and other debris from the collapsed wall can be seen inside the house.
Concrete, insulation and other debris from the collapsed wall can be seen inside the house.(Suzanne Stoker / LOCAL NEWS X /TMX)
By Debra Worley
Published: Mar. 21, 2023 at 8:04 AM CDT|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CAPE CORAL, Fla. (Gray News) – A 12-year-old escaped with minor injuries when a man accused of driving drunk crashed into the child’s bedroom in Florida overnight Thursday, police said.

Photos shared by neighbor Suzanne Stoker show a massive hole in the side of the home. Concrete, insulation and other debris from the collapsed wall can also be seen inside the house.

Photos shared by neighbor Suzanne Stoker show a massive hole in the side of the home.
Photos shared by neighbor Suzanne Stoker show a massive hole in the side of the home.(Suzanne Stoker / LOCAL NEWS X /TMX)

The Cape Coral Police Department arrested the driver, identified as 64-year-old George Henry King.

According to police, King backed out of a driveway across the street and continued in reverse, crashing into the house.

“He backed up with such force that he left skid marks in the road,” Stoker said.

She said the 12-year-old boy sustained “cuts and bruises” when the wall collapsed but that it could have been worse.

“Previously, his brother had slept in a bed against the wall the man crashed through,” Stoker said.

King was charged with driving under the influence and two counts of DUI with injuries and property damage, according to booking records from the Lee County Sheriff’s Office.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. TMX contributed to this report.

Most Read

Louisiana Department of Children and Family Services Secretary Terri Ricks.
DCFS has received 78 reports of child trafficking since Jan. 1
Derrick Perkins (left) and Nathan Millard (right)
Man arrested in Nathan Millard case now accused of disposing of his body, officials say
A police warrant signed over the weekend adds further clarity to the time spent between Nathan...
Police release new details about night Nathan Millard’s body was dumped
Police arrested a Trumann woman after they said she stabbed three people, critically injuring...
Basketball game fight ends with 3 stabbed, 1 arrested
The victim had gone to the home with her young son, who ran for help when two of the three dogs...
Woman dies after attack by neighbor’s dogs she went to feed

Latest News

António Guterres, the United Nations Secretary-General, talks about the dire climate change...
'Humanity is on thin ice,' UN chief says
Thousands of Los Angeles school employees including bus drivers, custodians and cafeteria...
Los Angeles schools shut down as workers begin 3-day strike
The Christopher Youth Center raises awareness of safe places on national safe place week.
Safe place week with the Christopher Youth Center
These guys might look like ostriches at first, but they're not! You can find the rhea near the...
Zoo Buddy: Rhea!