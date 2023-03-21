‘I was really lucky’: Man had 2 winning Powerball tickets in the same drawing

Ben Baker had two winning Powerball tickets in the same drawing, according to the Virginia...
Ben Baker had two winning Powerball tickets in the same drawing, according to the Virginia Lottery.(Virginia Lottery)
By Andrew McMunn
Published: Mar. 21, 2023 at 4:04 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COVINGTON, Va. (Gray News) – A Virginia man is celebrating twice as much after he had two winning tickets in the same Powerball drawing.

According to the Virginia Lottery, Ben Baker bought a total of 10 tickets for the March 4 Powerball drawing from the Food Lion in Covington.

Out of those 10 tickets, two of them matched four of the winning numbers along with the Powerball number.

Baker would have won a $50,000 prize. However, he spent an extra dollar on each ticket when he bought them for Power Play, which triples each prize to $150,000. The two winnings added up to $300,000.

“I was really lucky,” he said as he received his check.

The Virginia Lottery said the winning numbers were 10-16-18-40-66 and the Powerball number was 16.

Baker said he plans to use some of the winnings for home improvement while saving the rest.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Louisiana Department of Children and Family Services Secretary Terri Ricks.
DCFS has received 78 reports of child trafficking since Jan. 1
Derrick Perkins (left) and Nathan Millard (right)
Man arrested in Nathan Millard case now accused of disposing of his body, officials say
A police warrant signed over the weekend adds further clarity to the time spent between Nathan...
Police release new details about night Nathan Millard’s body was dumped
Monroe police arrest suspect wanted for multiple charges including attempted murder
Monroe police arrest suspect wanted for multiple charges including attempted murder
Police arrested a Trumann woman after they said she stabbed three people, critically injuring...
Basketball game fight ends with 3 stabbed, 1 arrested

Latest News

Arlington police investigate a shooting at Lamar High School in Arlington, Texas on Monday,...
Teen held in Texas school shooting that left 1 dead, 1 hurt
Republican gubernatorial candidate Stephen Waguespack
One-on-One with Republican gubernatorial candidate Stephen Waguespack
One-on-One with Republican gubernatorial candidate Stephen Waguespack
One-on-One with Republican gubernatorial candidate Stephen Waguespack
FILE - Messages of support for teacher Abby Zwerner, who was shot by a 6-year-old student,...
Virginia teacher shot by 6-year-old: ‘I thought I had died’
Gladys Knight performs in the State Dining Room of the White House in Washington, Wednesday,...
Springsteen, Gladys Knight among Biden recipients of arts, humanities medals