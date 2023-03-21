Christopher Youth Center raises awareness during safe place week

MONROE, La. (KNOE) - It’s national safe place week, and the Christopher Youth Center is raising awareness of safe places in NELA. Safe place week lasts from March 19th to March 25th. Michaela Taylor, safe place coordinator of the Christopher Youth Center, joined Good Morning ArkLaMiss to discuss the importance of the program.

Taylor said the safe place program is a national outreach program for teenagers in a crisis. No matter the scenario as long as a child is between 11 and 17 years old, safe places will help the child through whatever crisis they may be enduring. They provide 24/7 resources for children in need.

Taylor says a child can go to a building with a safe space sign, and the people there will help the child until the Christopher Youth Center arrives and takes the child to the center. There are over 80 safe places across Northeast Louisiana, and nine of them are fire stations in Monroe.

Christopher Youth Center is having a scavenger hunt to celebrate safe place week. Anyone who participates in the hunt will have an opportunity to win a $50 gift card. All you have to do is visit one of the safe place locations, snap a picture in front of the safe place sign, then send it to Christopher Youth via email or social media.

Copyright 2023 KNOE. All rights reserved.