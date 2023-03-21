Boy killed in freak accident while playing basketball at home

Eli was taken to the hospital where he was pronounced dead.
Eli was taken to the hospital where he was pronounced dead.(MGN)
By WKYT News Staff and Debra Worley
Published: Mar. 21, 2023 at 1:47 PM CDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT/Gray News) – A boy in Kentucky died Monday night in a freak accident while playing basketball.

According to the Fayette County Coroner’s Office, 8-year-old Eli Hill grabbed something to stand on while playing basketball so he could dunk the ball.

While the boy was trying to dunk, the backboard came off the pole and fell on him.

The coroner’s office said he had blunt force trauma to his chest.

Eli was taken to the hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Copyright 2023 WKYT via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Louisiana Department of Children and Family Services Secretary Terri Ricks.
DCFS has received 78 reports of child trafficking since Jan. 1
Derrick Perkins (left) and Nathan Millard (right)
Man arrested in Nathan Millard case now accused of disposing of his body, officials say
A police warrant signed over the weekend adds further clarity to the time spent between Nathan...
Police release new details about night Nathan Millard’s body was dumped
Police arrested a Trumann woman after they said she stabbed three people, critically injuring...
Basketball game fight ends with 3 stabbed, 1 arrested
The victim had gone to the home with her young son, who ran for help when two of the three dogs...
Woman dies after attack by neighbor’s dogs she went to feed

Latest News

Members of Ukrainian army tank crew check the equipment for combat deployment, at a military...
US speeds up Abrams tank delivery to Ukraine war zone
FILE - This undated photo made available by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention...
Superbug fungus cases rose dramatically during pandemic
Tallulah receives $5 million state grant to rehab water plant
Tallulah receives $5 million state grant to rehab water plant
The New Mexico Department of Game and Fish is hiring "professional bear huggers."
Wildlife agency seeks ‘professional bear huggers’