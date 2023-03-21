Arkansas AG accuses Leslie Rutledge of overspending

Arkansas Attorney General Tim Griffin says his predecessor overspent before being elected...
Arkansas Attorney General Tim Griffin says his predecessor overspent before being elected lieutenant governor last fall.(KAIT)
By Region 8 Newsdesk
Published: Mar. 21, 2023 at 10:32 AM CDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Arkansas Attorney General Tim Griffin says his predecessor overspent before being elected lieutenant governor last fall.

According to our content partner, KNWA-TV, Griffin made the claim during a joint budget committee meeting.

Griffin reportedly stated that an internal audit revealed former AG Leslie Rutledge spent $11 million more than the office’s annual $25 million budget.

Rutledge denies any wrongdoing.

To read the full report, click here.

