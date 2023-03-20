ULM putting on light-hearted, witty musical for community this March

The musical is noted to be witty and humorous.
By Madison Remrey
Published: Mar. 20, 2023
MONROE, La. (KNOE) - The University of Louisiana Monroe is presenting a light-hearted musical on March 23-26, and the community is invited to watch.

The 25th Annual Putnam Spelling Bee, winner of the Tony and the Drama Desk Awards for Best Book, has captivated audiences nationwide through its wit and humor. The ULM Office of Marketing and Communication describes the story as a “fast-paced and touching book” with a vibrant score.

“An eclectic group of six mid-pubescents vie for the spelling championship of a lifetime. While candidly disclosing hilarious and touching stories from their home lives, the tweens spell their way through a series of (potentially made-up) words, hoping never to hear the soul-crushing, pout-inducing, life-un-affirming “ding” of the bell that signals a spelling mistake. Six spellers enter; one speller leaves a champion! At least the losers get a juice box. A riotous ride, complete with audience participation, The 25th Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee is a delightful den of comedic genius. The 25th Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee is a fast-paced crowd-pleaser and an instant theatre patron favorite,” ULM said in a press release.

The ULM Office of Marketing and Communications said although the show is light-hearted, some material may not be suitable for children.

“While this show is very light-hearted and sweet, it does contain some brief moments of sexual, religious, and political humor that may not be appropriate for children,” ULM said.

The musical will be performed on March 23-25 at 7:30 p.m. and on March 26 at 2 p.m. in Brown Auditorium.

ULM student tickets are free with an I.D. ULM faculty and staff tickets are $5 with an I.D. Tickets can be picked up or purchased at the door (cash or card) or in advance in the Visual and Performing Arts Office, Biedenharn Hall, Room 105 (cash only).

General admission tickets can be purchased online at Eventbrite.

Contact the VAPA office at (318)-342-3811 with any questions.

