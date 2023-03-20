Tallulah receives $5 million state grant courtesy of American Rescue Plan to rehab water treatment plant

TALLULAH, La. (KNOE) - Big improvements are coming to Tallulah.

“Every part of that plant will be touched,” Mayor Charles Finlayson told KNOE. “Well over half of it will be brand new.”

The city received a $5 million state grant from the American Rescue Plan to rehab its aging water treatment plant.

“We applied in round one, and we were not successful,” said Finlayson. “We tried again in round two, and we were, and we wound up with a five million dollar grant.”

Finlayson says the water is safe to drink, but is sometimes discolored due to a water softener.

“We’re producing good water,” explained Finlayson. “The biggest problem is the lime. The filters we have now are 50-60 years old, and it doesn’t filter out the lime as much.”

The project is expected to cost around $11 million. Tallulah has already received $7.8 million in funding from the United States Department of Agriculture (USDA) Rural Development.

Once complete, Finlayson says it could spur economic development.

“The services that they need, water is a big thing,” explained Finlayson. “If the water is not or the sewers aren’t up to date, that’s a big hindrance for someone to come here and open up a business.”

The mayor says the project will take about a year and a half to complete, and they hope to begin this summer.

