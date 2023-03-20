“The play that goes wrong” coming to Ruston

The Dixie Center is preparing for the opening night of "The play that goes wrong".
By Fredrick Jackson
Published: Mar. 20, 2023 at 8:43 AM CDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
MONROE, La. (KNOE) - Spring is finally here, and the Dixie Center in Ruston is preparing for the opening night of “The play that goes wrong”. Opening night will be Thursday, March 23rd and the last show will be Saturday, March 25th.

The play is based on the murder at Haversham Manor, where things continue to go from bad to worse. The play has everything you never wanted in a show, it has an unconscious leading lady, a corpse that can’t play dead, and actors who trip over everything, even their lines. Two of the actors from the show joined Good Morning ArkLaMiss to discuss the show and say it goes wrong in the most controlled way possible. They also say the play is fun and has many laughs.

Tickets are $20 for adults and $10 for students and children. Tickets can be purchased at the venue or online at rctruston.org

Copyright 2023 KNOE. All rights reserved.

The Dixie Center is preparing for the opening night of "The play that goes wrong".
