Demi Moore shares uplifting birthday celebration video of Bruce Willis after dementia diagnosis

FILE - Bruce Willis celebrated his 68th birthday Sunday with family.
FILE - Bruce Willis celebrated his 68th birthday Sunday with family.(Source: CNN/file)
By Debra Worley
Published: Mar. 20, 2023 at 10:32 AM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
(Gray News) – Actor Bruce Willis celebrated his 68th birthday Sunday surrounded by family.

His wife, Emma Heming, marked the day by posting a message on social media explaining how difficult it is to care for someone living with frontotemporal dementia.

The disorder affects a person’s personality, behavior and language.

Heming was emotional as she explained she has sadness and grief as she watches her husband deal with his illness.

She plans to continue documenting her journey as Willis’ caregiver for the many fans who love him.

Demi Moore, who was married to Willis from 1987 to 2000, shared a touching message dedicated to her ex-husband on social media.

“Happy birthday, BW! So glad we could celebrate you today,” Moore said in a Tweet with a video showing family singing “Happy Birthday” to the retired actor. “Love you and love our family. Thank you to everyone for the love and warm wishes — we all feel them.”

Moore and Willis share three children together.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. CNN Newsource contributed to this report.

