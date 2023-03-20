City of Ruston announces road closure near City Hall

By Madison Remrey
Published: Mar. 20, 2023 at 10:43 AM CDT|Updated: moments ago
RUSTON, La. (KNOE) - The City of Ruston announced on its Facebook there will be a road closure beginning March 21.

N. Monroe St. between the intersections of W. Georgia Ave. through W. Florida Ave. intersection will be closed to through traffic beginning at 7 a.m. on Tuesday, March 21, until further notice.

The City of Ruston said it regrets any inconvenience this may cause, although the work is necessary.

“We appreciate your patience, and any questions can be received by the Public Works Department at (318)-242-7703,” the City of Ruston’s Facebook said.

