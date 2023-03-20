BBB: Postcard scams

Jo Ann Deal from the BBB tells us about postcard.
By Fredrick Jackson
Published: Mar. 20, 2023 at 8:41 AM CDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
MONROE, La. (KNOE) - There is a scam going around, and the Better Business Bureau of Northeast Louisiana is trying to make sure you are informed so you won’t become a victim. Jo Ann Deal of the BBB says people are being targeted by postcard scams. A postcard scam is when you receive mail saying you won something, but in actuality, you didn’t.

Deal says the best way to not get scammed is to shred the papers. She also says a big factor in determining if it is a scam or not is to look for a legit return address. She also says to never call the number to find out what you won, because that way they will have your information and continue to harass you.

Deal says if you see a similar offer, the best thing to do is trash it. If you do think it could be legit, she says don’t be so quick to respond. Call the company offering the gift card instead of the number on the mail.

The BBB is having a shred event on Wednesday, April 19th from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. in the Northeast Louisiana BBB parking lot.

