Basketball game fight ends with 3 stabbed, 1 arrested

Police arrested a Trumann woman after they said she stabbed three people, critically injuring...
Police arrested a Trumann woman after they said she stabbed three people, critically injuring one, following a fight over a basketball game.
By Region 8 Newsdesk
Published: Mar. 20, 2023 at 10:55 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TRUMANN, Ark. (KAIT) - Police arrested a Trumann woman after they said she stabbed three people, critically injuring one, following a fight over a basketball game.

According to a news release, 47-year-old Sheila Watson is suspected of stabbing three people and assaulting several others during a fight early Monday morning.

Jonesboro police notified Trumann officers after one of the victims went to the St. Bernards emergency room around 1:43 a.m. March 20 with stab wounds.

“Two others that had been assaulted arrived at the hospital later,” the report said.

According to TPD, all of the victims were treated and later released.

Trumann police said the stabbings happened during a fight on Main Street. The fight “was said to be over a basketball game that had occurred earlier at Cedar Park.”

Chief Jonathan Redman said Watson is being held in lieu of a probable cause hearing on three counts of first-degree battery and two counts of second-degree battery, as well as a probation violation.

Copyright 2023 KAIT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Union Parish deputies arrest 21 after 3 day drug operation
Union Parish deputies arrest 21 after 3 day drug operation
MPD arrests Monroe man for alleged second-degree murder
MPD arrests Monroe man for alleged second-degree murder
Craft is accused of sex crimes involving a juvenile.
West Monroe police arrest Oak Grove man accused of sex crimes involving juvenile
KNOE Monday Morning Forecast with Meteorologist Sheena Martin
KNOE Monday Morning Forecast: Spring Warm-up on the Way
“How hardy of an animal they are, how they can live in pretty much any environment. They are...
Agencies trying to reduce feral hog population

Latest News

Derrick Perkins (left) and Nathan Millard (right)
Man arrested in Nathan Millard case now accused of disposing of his body, officials say
Road closure announced.
City of Ruston announces road closure near City Hall
Louisiana Department of Children and Family Services Secretary Terri Ricks.
DCFS has received 78 reports of child trafficking since Jan. 1
Fans of 3 Doors Down will get a chance later this year to see them in concert.
3 Doors Down concert coming to Arkansas