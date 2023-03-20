5-year-old killed in ATV rollover crash

By KLTV Digital Media Staff and Debra Worley
Published: Mar. 20, 2023 at 9:37 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
RUSK COUNTY, Texas (KLTV/Gray News) – A 5-year-old boy from Mount Enterprise, Texas, was killed Saturday afternoon in an ATV crash.

According to the Department of Public Safety, a 39-year-old driver tried to stop one of the two minor passengers from falling out of the ATV but overcorrected which caused it to flip, ejecting the boy.

The 5-year-old boy was pronounced dead at the scene, DPS said.

The driver and a 9-year-old passenger were not hurt in the crash.

Mount Enterprise is a small city in Rusk County located in Northeast Texas about 30 miles from the Louisiana border.

Copyright 2023 KLTV via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

