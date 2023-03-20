3 Doors Down concert coming to Arkansas

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Fans of 3 Doors Down will get a chance this year to see the band perform.

The band’s Away from the Sun Anniversary Tour will make a stop on Wednesday, Aug. 9, at the Walmart AMP in Rogers and on Friday, Sept. 8, at Simmons Bank Arena in North Little Rock.

The tour, which features special guest Candlebox, “is slated to be the band’s last U.S. tour to promote the 30th anniversary of the band and their final farewell studio album being released later this year,” according to a news release from the arena.

Tickets at both venues go on sale Friday, March 24, at 10 a.m.

Tickets for the North Little Rock concert can be purchased at the arena box office or at ticketmaster.com. For The AMP concert, visit the box office or www.amptickets.com.

Fans of 3 Doors Down will get one last chance to see the band perform. (Simmons Bank Arena)

