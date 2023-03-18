Enoch’s Irish Pub and Cafe hosts 44th St. Patrick’s Day Fundraiser

MONROE, La. (KNOE) - A local pub is celebrating St. Patrick’s Day by hosting a fundraiser that’ll help patients continue to receive medicine at no charge.

Enoch’s Irish Pub and Cafe on Lousiville Ave. began celebrating St. Patrick’s Day Friday afternoon. The restaurant is holding a raffle ticket fundraiser for a local pharmacy that provides free medicine for qualified patients in the community. St. Vincent de Paul Community Pharmacy has been serving patients for over 20 years now. The pharmacy will make 24 years in April 2023.

The pharmacy is only open on Tuesdays and Thursdays. According to JoAnn Crone, one of the board members of the pharmacy, the staff sees the most need for insulin.

The pharmacy’s goal is to raise $6,000. The fundraiser will go on until sometime after 8:30 p.m. on March 17, 2023, to allow for more supporters to participate, says Enoch Doyle Jeter. The pub will continue St. Patrick’s Day festivities until 2 a.m.

Contact the pharmacy to learn more about the qualifications to receive medicine at no charge.

