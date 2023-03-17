West Monroe police arrest Oak Grove man accused of sex crimes involving juvenile

Craft is accused of sex crimes involving a juvenile.
Craft is accused of sex crimes involving a juvenile.(Source: Ouachita Correctional Center)
By Madison Remrey
Published: Mar. 17, 2023 at 11:47 AM CDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MONROE, La. (KNOE) - Artavion Craft, 20, of Oak Grove, has been arrested by the West Monroe Police Department on charges of sex crimes involving a juvenile.

WMPD began an investigation on March 14 after the victim’s mother notified the department of the incident. According to court records, the victim’s mother told investigators her 15-year-old daughter went to Tinseltown and got in a vehicle with Craft, which is where the alleged acts happened.

WMPD says another subject recorded the incident, during which Craft turned to the camera and then shined a light on the juvenile. Investigators say the video was sent to multiple people.

According to court records, investigators were able to confirm everything they were told about what happened in the video.

WMPD says during an interview with the victim, she told them she met Craft on Feb. 18 in Oak Grove. The victim was 14 years old at the time and told investigators she informed Craft of her age, according to WMPD.

The victim allegedly told WMPD that Craft had been texting and calling her as well as sending photos on Snapchat. Craft allegedly made several sexual advances, asked the victim multiple times to have sexual relations with him, and sent explicit photos of himself to her.

WMPD says the victim told investigators she met Craft at Tinseltown on March 4 with the intent to watch a movie. According to court records, the victim identified herself as the person in the video and said she was recorded without her consent or knowledge.

A warrant was obtained for Craft’s arrest.

WMPD arrested Craft on March 16 on one count of felony carnal knowledge of a juvenile, pornography involving juveniles - production, and computer-aided solicitation of a minor.

Craft is booked in the Ouachita Correctional Center with a bond of $35,000.

Copyright 2023 KNOE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Arkansas school bill passes legislation against pronouns
Bill introduced in Louisiana restricting teachers from calling students by preferred names/pronouns without parental permission
MPD arrests Monroe man for alleged second-degree murder
MPD arrests Monroe man for alleged second-degree murder
Samantha Alexander, 28, and her 7-and 8-year-old daughters drowned while visiting a secluded...
Mother, 2 daughters drown off La. coast; 9-year-old rescued
Monroe man shoots girlfriend, arrested for attempted second-degree murder
Monroe man shoots girlfriend, arrested for attempted second-degree murder
Bates is accused of attempted second-degree murder.
Man accused of attempted murder arrested nearly 2 years after incident in Monroe

Latest News

NELA water system boil advisories, updated 3/17
Union Parish deputies arrest 21 after 3 day drug operation
Union Parish deputies arrest 21 after 3 day drug operation
Calls to Louisiana’s 211 information line from citizens seeking food aid have tripled since the...
Calls for food assistance triple in Louisiana as pandemic SNAP benefits end
Kim Taraba with River Cities Humane Society for Cats joined us on the show to talk about Amelie...
Adopt a pet: Meet Amelie!