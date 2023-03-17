Union Parish deputies arrest 21 after 3 day drug operation

UNION PARISH, La. (KNOE) - Union Parish Sheriff Dusty Gates revealed the results of Criminal Patrol drug detail spanning over 3 days in a Facebook post on March 16. The detailed operation was a combined effort with the UPSO Patrol, Reserve, K-9 and Criminal Investigations Division. The post says deputies issued citations in 10 instances for 17 total traffic charges and nine criminal summons were issued with 12 custodial arrests resulting in 21 total arrests.

Sheriff Gates said he was pleased with the results of the deputies from this detail. He says UPSO will continue to work to combat the ongoing drug issues in Union Parish.

If anyone has information concerning drug activity, contact UPSO, Crime Stopper of Union Parish or your local law enforcement agency. Anonymous tips can also be submitted on the UPSO mobile app.

