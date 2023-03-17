SVB Financial Group, parent of Silicon Valley Bank, files for bankruptcy protection

By The Associated Press
Published: Mar. 17, 2023 at 7:31 AM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
NEW YORK (AP) — The parent of Silicon Valley Bank, seized last week by the U.S., is filing for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection.

SVB Financial Group, along with its CEO and its chief financial officer, were targeted this week in a class action lawsuit that claims the company didn’t disclose the risks that future interest rate increases would have on its business.

SVB Financial Group is no longer affiliated with Silicon Valley Bank after its seizure by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp.

The bank’s successor, Silicon Valley Bridge Bank, is being run under the jurisdiction of the FDIC and is not included in the Chapter 11 filing.

SVB Financial Group believes it has approximately $2.2 billion of liquidity.

