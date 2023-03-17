Steel Fabricators of Monroe celebrates 50th anniversary with fish fry

MONROE, La. (KNOE) - Steel Fabricators of Monroe celebrated 50 years in business on Thursday, March 15, 2023, by treating its team members, clients and friends to a fish fry.

The company, which was acquired by Little Rock-Based Lexicon, Inc. in 2020, works with engineering and construction firms to achieve affordable and efficient construction solutions.

Katelyn Deckelbaum, media contact for Steel Fabricators, said the company’s work spans the entire country.

“The team, led by Joe Tannehill, manages complex commercial, health care, industrial, petrochemical, power generation and oil and gas projects across the U.S. - all with state-of-the-art equipment, processes and technologies,” Deckelbaum said.

