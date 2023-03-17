Louisiana State Fire Marshal encouraging safety ahead weekend cold front

MONROE, La. (KNOE) - The Louisiana Office of State Fire Marshal (LOSFM) is encouraging everyone to be smart about home-heating practices ahead of the anticipated cold front this March.

The LOSFM offers the following safety tips on their Facebook:

Place space heaters 3-5 feet from combustible objects like blankets

Plug all heating appliances directly into wall outlets, not power strips or extension cords

Do not use stoves or ovens to heat homes

Don’t overfill fireplaces/wood-burning stoves

Do not leave candles/open flames (or space heaters) left unattended

Have working smoke alarms in your home

To learn more about fire safety, emergency services, and the LOSFM’s mission, visit sfm.dps.louisiana.gov.

Copyright 2023 KNOE. All rights reserved.