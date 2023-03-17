Louisiana State Fire Marshal encouraging safety ahead weekend cold front

Louisiana Office of State Fire Marshal
Louisiana Office of State Fire Marshal(KALB)
By Madison Remrey
Published: Mar. 17, 2023 at 12:41 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MONROE, La. (KNOE) - The Louisiana Office of State Fire Marshal (LOSFM) is encouraging everyone to be smart about home-heating practices ahead of the anticipated cold front this March.

The LOSFM offers the following safety tips on their Facebook:

  • Place space heaters 3-5 feet from combustible objects like blankets
  • Plug all heating appliances directly into wall outlets, not power strips or extension cords
  • Do not use stoves or ovens to heat homes
  • Don’t overfill fireplaces/wood-burning stoves
  • Do not leave candles/open flames (or space heaters) left unattended
  • Have working smoke alarms in your home

To learn more about fire safety, emergency services, and the LOSFM’s mission, visit sfm.dps.louisiana.gov.

