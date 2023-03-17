Louisiana State Fire Marshal encouraging safety ahead weekend cold front
Published: Mar. 17, 2023 at 12:41 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MONROE, La. (KNOE) - The Louisiana Office of State Fire Marshal (LOSFM) is encouraging everyone to be smart about home-heating practices ahead of the anticipated cold front this March.
The LOSFM offers the following safety tips on their Facebook:
- Place space heaters 3-5 feet from combustible objects like blankets
- Plug all heating appliances directly into wall outlets, not power strips or extension cords
- Do not use stoves or ovens to heat homes
- Don’t overfill fireplaces/wood-burning stoves
- Do not leave candles/open flames (or space heaters) left unattended
- Have working smoke alarms in your home
To learn more about fire safety, emergency services, and the LOSFM’s mission, visit sfm.dps.louisiana.gov.
