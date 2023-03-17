Adopt a pet: Meet Amelie!

MONROE, La. (KNOE) - Meet Amelie, she’s a young kitten who’s waiting on her forever home at the River Cities Humane Society for Cats. Amelie is about 7 months old, and she has recently been spayed. Although she’s tiny for her size, Kim Taraba of River Cities says Amelie has lots of personalities, she even calls her “an absolute diva”. Amelie is available for adoption at River Cities for $80.

Taraba also talked with us about a special going on at River Cities for older cats. Cats who are at least 1 year old can be adopted for just $60, and it comes with a free spay, neuter, and microchip.

If you want a cat who is more set in its ways, an older cat would be a good option for you. River Cities is currently doing adoptions on an appointment-only basis, so give them a call at (318) 343-3031.

Copyright 2023 KNOE. All rights reserved.