One-On-One with Independent gubernatorial candidate Hunter Lundy

MONROE, La. (KNOE) - Lake Charles Attorney and gubernatorial candidate Hunter Lundy stopped by the KNOE studios on March 16 to discuss his campaign for governor.

“I’m not red or blue. I am transparent,” Lundy told KNOE. “I’ll be the governor that is transparent. I don’t care whose idea. If it’s a Democrat, if it’s a Republican, if it’s an independent, if it’s a good idea, we will go with it.”

Lundy is looking to be the first Independent elected governor in Louisiana history.

He says his top priority is improving K-12 education to alleviate poverty. He says often, students come from broken households.

“That program involves intense counseling,” said Lundy. “Figuring out where that child came from, what’s been the background of that child, and addressing those needs.”

On higher education, Lundy says Louisiana should continue to fund TOPS to help kids attend college and invest in occupational training.

“We can build up trade schools,” explained Lundy. “We need to teach people how to be plumbers, electricians, carpenters, HVAC employees.”

On economic development, Lundy wants to build an international airport in North Louisiana.

“You’ll get construction involved,” Lundy told KNOE. “You will have so many, hundreds if not thousands of permanent jobs if you build a new airport or modify one because there are some pretty big runways in North Louisiana now.”

Lundy says taxes are needed to invest in roads, bridges, and education. That’s why he doesn’t support eliminating the state income tax for everyone. However, he will give some people a break.

“I’m going to get rid of the state income tax for the elderly,” said Lundy. “Sixty-five and over who make less than $250,000.”

The latest poll from JMC Analytics shows Lundy is in fourth place with three percent of the vote. Former DOTD Secretary Shawn Wilson (D) polled 29%, while Attorney General Jeff Landry (R) has 28%.

It is important to note Congressman Garrett Graves (R) received 15% support in the poll. Graves has since announced he will not run for governor.

