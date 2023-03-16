Nutritionist Jen Avis discusses the healthy benefits of artichoke

Nutritionist Jen Avis joined us in the studio to talk about the health benefits of Artichoke.
By Fredrick Jackson
Published: Mar. 16, 2023 at 8:35 AM CDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MONROE, La. (KNOE) - March 16th is national artichoke heart day, and Nutritionist Jen Avis stopped by Good Morning ArkLaMiss to talk about the health benefits it offers.

Some people don’t know that artichoke is actually a flower. Artichoke is one of the world’s oldest foods. California is the only state in the United States that produces artichoke. Some places like Italy, France, and Spain use it medicinally.

Jen Avis said artichokes are good nutritionally. She said they are high in vitamin C and loaded with B vitamins. She said it goes well with salads and pasta. With the St. Patrick’s holiday approaching, Avis said artichokes would be a neat thing to take to a St. Patrick’s Day party.

Copyright 2023 KNOE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Missing Louisiana barge worker’s body found in Mississippi River
Bullitts and Gaushell are accused of second-degree murder after a woman's body was found...
Two NELA men arrested after almost a year-long investigation into woman’s death
Brentley Cotton, 3, is recovering at the hospital after he was found unconscious at a hotel...
Mom wants friend to serve time after toddler found unresponsive in hotel pool
New Orleans police are investigating an alleged robbery at a bus stop in which a 17-year-old’s...
17-year-old robbed at gunpoint at school bus stop in New Orleans, police say
Road closure announced.
City of Monroe announces temporary road closure

Latest News

Celebrate the 25th Spring Market with the Junior League of Monroe.
Junion League of Monroe hosts 25th annual Spring Market
Nutritionist Jen Avis joined us in the studio to talk about the health benefits of Artichoke.
Healthy benefits of Artichoke
Celebrate the 25th Spring Market with the Junior League of Monroe.
25th annual Spring Market
Monroe man shoots girlfriend, arrested for attempted second-degree murder
Monroe man shoots girlfriend, arrested for attempted second-degree murder