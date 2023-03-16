Nutritionist Jen Avis discusses the healthy benefits of artichoke

MONROE, La. (KNOE) - March 16th is national artichoke heart day, and Nutritionist Jen Avis stopped by Good Morning ArkLaMiss to talk about the health benefits it offers.

Some people don’t know that artichoke is actually a flower. Artichoke is one of the world’s oldest foods. California is the only state in the United States that produces artichoke. Some places like Italy, France, and Spain use it medicinally.

Jen Avis said artichokes are good nutritionally. She said they are high in vitamin C and loaded with B vitamins. She said it goes well with salads and pasta. With the St. Patrick’s holiday approaching, Avis said artichokes would be a neat thing to take to a St. Patrick’s Day party.

Copyright 2023 KNOE. All rights reserved.