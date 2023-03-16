Monroe man shoots girlfriend, arrested for attempted second-degree murder

By Maddy Johnson
Published: Mar. 16, 2023 at 7:29 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
MONROE, La. (KNOE) - Monroe Police Department officers responded to a call of a discharged firearm at 100 Forrest St. on March 15, 2023. When officers arrived, they said a witness informed them that the suspect, Paul Wilson was in the back of the building.

When officers made contact with Wilson, they say he told them he and his girlfriend got into an argument and he “pointed a gun at her and shot her.” Wilson then told officers he did not mean to.

Officers spoke to the victim who told them Wilson pointed the gun at her head and shot the gun. The victim said when the gun was fired she laid on the ground thinking she was dead.

Wilson was handcuffed and transported to the Ouachita Correctional Center where Ouachita Parish Sheriff’s Office found a bag filled with what appeared to be crack cocaine in his pants pocket.

Wilson was arrested on the charges of one count of attempted second-degree murder and one count of possession of a controlled dangerous substance.

