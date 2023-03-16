Monroe man accused of attempted murder arrested nearly 2 years after incident

MONROE, La. (KNOE) - A Monroe man was arrested on the morning of March 16 in relation to a shooting incident that happened nearly two years ago.

According to court records, Anthony Bates, 28, is accused of shooting a woman in the mid-abdominal area in Sept. of 2021.

The Monroe Police Department responded to a shooting incident on Sept. 4, 2021. MPD says their investigation shows a fight broke out between two women, one of which was dating Bates. After the alleged fight, the woman dating Bates got into her car with him and tried to leave the scene. The other woman involved in the fight allegedly got in front of the vehicle to try and stop Bates and his girlfriend from leaving.

MPD says witnesses advised Bates then got out of the vehicle and got into a verbal altercation with the other woman’s boyfriend. During the altercation, MPD says both Bates and the other boyfriend pulled out handguns and began firing them at each other.

According to court records, an innocent bystander was shot during the incident. MPD says multiple people were watching the fight who could have also been shot but were not.

MPD obtained an arrest warrant for Bates. One and a half years later, Bates was arrested on one count of attempted second-degree murder and one count of possession of a firearm by a person convicted of certain felonies.

Bates was booked into the Ouachita Correctional Center with a bond totaling $200,000.

