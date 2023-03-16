Junion League of Monroe hosts 25th annual Spring Market

MONROE, La. (KNOE) - The Junior League of Monroe is preparing for its 25th annual Spring Market. The President and Chair of the organization joined Good Morning ArkLaMiss to talk about their organization and upcoming events.

The President, Melinda Minniefield, talked about the values of the organization. She said the league is an organization of women, whose focus is on women and children in need. She said they have a care clause with 11 schools in Ouachita Parish, she also said they have a plan to expand in the coming year. Minniefield discussed the free uniform voucher, which gives students in need 2 uniforms and everything they would need for school. The organization also offers career services, uniforms, and resume-building to help women find jobs in the parish.

Christa Harrison, the chair of the organization, talked about the Spring Market, the organization’s biggest fundraiser of the year. She says they are hoping for a big turnout. She informed the viewers that there will be over 90 merchants coming to the event from all over the country.

The Spring Market will be from March 17th to March 19th at the Monroe Civic Center. Tickets can be found on the organization’s website or in person at the Monroe Civic Center.

