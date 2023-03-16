Houma man arrested for online solicitation of minor in Union Parish

MONROE, La. (KNOE) - Union Parish Sheriff’s Office assisted in the arrest of Johnnie L. Caine, 46, of Houma on March 15, 2023. UPSO says they received a complaint from the guardian of a 15-year-old female who said Caine had been inappropriately interacting with the juvenile through social media.

The guardian also told UPSO they believed Caine had traveled to their residence attempting to pick up the juvenile. UPSO says they began investigating and identified Caine. Deputies say Caine allegedly sent the juvenile videos and pictures of himself performing inappropriate acts. The investigation also revealed that Caine had traveled to their residence at least twice with the intent to engage in sexual intercourse with the juvenile.

UPSO issued a warrant for Caine’s arrest, and he was arrested by Terrebonne Parish Sheriff’s Office. UPSO says Caine will soon be extradited back to Union Parish and booked into the Union Parish Detention Center.

Caine was arrested on the charges of indecent behavior with a juvenile and 2 counts of computer-aided solicitation of a minor.

UPSO says this investigation is ongoing, in conjunction with Terrebonne Parish Sheriff’s Office and additional charges are expected.

