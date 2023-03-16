Harrisonburg awarded $3.5 million to consolidate Enterprise Water System

MONROE, La. (KNOE) - The village of Harrisonburg in Catahoula Parish has received $3.9 million from the Drinking Water Revolving Loan Fund (DWRLF) to consolidate the town of Enterprise’s water system.

A release sent on March 15 says the community of Enterprise will soon be able to enjoy safe, quality drinking water from their faucets and “clear” water for washing clothes. The expansion of Harrisonburg’s water service will eliminate the existing system in Enterprise which the release says has been in non-compliance with Safe Drinking Water standards and poses a threat to public health.

Harrisonburg’s consulting engineer Keith Capdepon says, “The Enterprise Water System has struggled in the past to come into compliance with state and federal regulations. Too often, their customers received reddish-brown water flowing from their faucets because of high concentrations of iron in the water. The water often had an unpleasant taste, and it caused problems for washing laundry.” Capdepon says Harrisonburg officials first began efforts to take over the water system almost 3 years ago.

The money from the fund will pare for more than 9 miles of new pipeline to connect to the existing lines in Enterprise, a new water well in Harrisonburg, a 50,000-gallon ground storage tank, a 22,000-gallon ground storage tank, new booster pumps and new generators at all booster stations. The funding will also pay for the rehabilitation of an elevated tank in Enterprise, as well as the proper closure of the two water wells now existing in Enterprise.

Harrisonburg Mayor Mike Tubre said the village of Harrisonburg received $1.389 million of Louisiana Community Development Block Grant funding for the construction of a new water well, raw water main, improvements at Harrisonburg’s water plant and meter replacement.

“We are very thankful that we now have the necessary funding to do the project,” Tubre said. “This project would not be possible without the DWRLF program. This investment will ensure quality water for the Enterprise community and for customers in Harrisonburg for years to come.”

The Village of Harrisonburg currently manages two wells in its system. A new third well will be added, allowing the system to enlarge its service capacity. Harrisonburg serves 350 water customers. Consolidation of Enterprise will add another 210 customers.

