Super Saturday with the Children's Coalition

Learn to grow your own produce at the Origin Bank Family Garden at the Children's Coalition.
By Fredrick Jackson
Published: Mar. 15, 2023 at 9:20 AM CDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
MONROE, La. (KNOE) -The Spring season is approaching, and you may want to learn some cool things about gardening to improve your home garden. The Origin Bank Family Garden at the Children’s Coalition is preparing for Super Saturday this weekend. This event highlights learning about fresh produce and gardening.

The event will be this Saturday, March 18th, and free to the public.

Patience Talley, a board member for the Children’s Coalition, joined Good Morning ArkLaMiss to discuss the importance of Super Saturday. Talley emphasized the importance of young kids learning how to grow their own fresh produce. She says the Children’s Coalition has several youth programs, and it’s important to instill knowledge about healthy produce and growing your own produce in children at an early age.

Talley explained that Super Saturday is the third Saturday (bi-monthly), from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. She informed the viewers that the Garden has 32 raised beds and said it’s a family-friendly event for the community to enjoy and learn helpful life tips.

Learn to grow your own produce at the Origin Bank Family Garden at the Children's Coalition.
Super Saturday with the Children's Coalition
