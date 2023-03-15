City of Monroe hosts mental health event for girls

By Maddy Johnson
Published: Mar. 15, 2023 at 10:42 AM CDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
MONROE, La. (KNOE) - The City of Monroe is hosting an event for girls only at the Henrietta Johnson Community Center. The event will be on Saturday, March 11, 2023, at 3 p.m.

This event is free to all girls. Amber Deutsch with Clint Davis Counseling will talk about mental health in girls and why it’s important. Deutsch will also provide tips and tricks for maintaining your peace.

