City of Monroe announces temporary road closure

MONROE, La. (KNOE) - The City of Monroe says there will be a temporary road closure due to a water leak that needs to be repaired on the street.

The closure began Tuesday, March 14, and will last until Friday, March 17, or until the leak is repaired.

The City of Monroe says 770 Richwood Rd No 2. Roads will be closed to through traffic. Detours may be taken at McCauthur St and Jackson St.

“We understand that this may create a short-term inconvenience. The City of Monroe appreciates your patience and reminds you to please drive with caution through the construction area.” They also ask for drivers to be on the lookout for work crews and equipment in the work area, and be mindful of all construction signage in the area.

