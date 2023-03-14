Will Wade’s five-year contract worth $1.175 million

Will Wade introduced as McNeese head coach
Will Wade introduced as McNeese head coach(McNeese Athletics)
By Jillian Corder and Matthew Travis
Published: Mar. 14, 2023 at 11:53 AM CDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Will Wade’s contract with McNeese State is worth $1.175 million over five years.

McNeese released the contract at KPLC’s request. The contract runs through April 30, 2028.

Wade will be paid $200k in his first year, with his salary increasing in the second year.

  • First year: $200k
  • Second year: $225k
  • Third year: $250k
  • Fourth year: $250k
  • Fifth year: $250k

KPLC is updating this story.

Copyright 2023 KPLC. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

BRPD: Man sought for questioning in Nathan Millard case arrested on unrelated charges

Updated: 9 minutes ago
|
By Chris Rosato
Jail records show the man who Baton Rouge police wanted to speak to about the case of Georgia Businessman Nathan Millard has been arrested.

Community

Area high school students have art showcased in ULM exhibit

Updated: 48 minutes ago
|
By Madison Remrey
The University of Louisiana Monroe welcomes the public to attend the 30th Annual High School Junior/Senior Juried Art Exhibition, presented by the Bry Art Gallery in the college’s Art Program and School of Visual and Performing Arts from Feb. 27-March 22.

News

La. Insurance Commissioner Jim Donelon not seeking re-election

Updated: 51 minutes ago
|
By WAFB Staff
The announcement was made on Tuesday, March 14.

Crime

Mississippi middle school teacher charged with 5 counts of molestation

Updated: 55 minutes ago
|
By WLBT Staff
At this time, David Farmer has not been given a bond.

Latest News

News

ATVs on gravel roads costing thousands worth of damage in Ouachita Parish

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Kenya Ross
Ouachita Parish officials say children are joyriding on gravel roads, and it’s costing the parish thousands of dollars worth of damages.

News

ATVs on gravel roads costing thousands worth of damage in Ouachita Parish

Updated: 2 hours ago
ATVs on gravel roads costing thousands worth of damage in Ouachita Parish

News

West Monroe house catches fire, leaves 1 dead

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Maddy Johnson
The West Monroe Fire Department responded to a house fire on March 13, 2023, around 11 p.m. at 600 Wood St. in West Monroe.

Arkansas

Ending affirmative action in Arkansas tabled by House panel

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By The Associated Press
A proposal to end affirmative action by government agencies in Arkansas was tabled by a House panel Monday, following criticism that it could jeopardize dozens of programs around the state.

News

Zoo Buddy: Catalina Macaws!

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Jessica Torricelli
Meet Peaches! She’s a Catalina Macaw at the Louisiana Purchase Gardens and Zoo in Monroe.

Arkansas

Bill would require social media users to be 18+

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Maddie Sexton
Senate Bill 396 creates the Social Media Safety Act, which will require age verification on all social media platforms.