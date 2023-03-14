Will Wade’s five-year contract worth $1.175 million
Published: Mar. 14, 2023 at 11:53 AM CDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Will Wade’s contract with McNeese State is worth $1.175 million over five years.
McNeese released the contract at KPLC’s request. The contract runs through April 30, 2028.
Wade will be paid $200k in his first year, with his salary increasing in the second year.
- First year: $200k
- Second year: $225k
- Third year: $250k
- Fourth year: $250k
- Fifth year: $250k
KPLC is updating this story.
Copyright 2023 KPLC. All rights reserved.