Will Wade’s five-year contract worth $1.175 million

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Will Wade’s contract with McNeese State is worth $1.175 million over five years.

McNeese released the contract at KPLC’s request. The contract runs through April 30, 2028.

Wade will be paid $200k in his first year, with his salary increasing in the second year.

First year: $200k

Second year: $225k

Third year: $250k

Fourth year: $250k

Fifth year: $250k

KPLC is updating this story.

Copyright 2023 KPLC. All rights reserved.