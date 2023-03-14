West Carroll School Board votes to consolidate

Kilbourne High School in Kilbourne, LA
Kilbourne High School in Kilbourne, LA
By Tyler Englander
Published: Mar. 13, 2023 at 9:33 PM CDT
Oak Grove, La. (KNOE) - An agreement to consolidate West Carroll Parish Schools.

The West Carroll Parish School Board voted unanimously on March 13 to move 7th-12 graders at Kilbourne High School to Oak Grove High School starting next school year.

Kindergarten through sixth graders will remain at Kilbourne.

Several school board members explained that the decision was made to save money and give students the best possible education.

Superintendent Dr. Christy Boyte told KNOE that Kilbourne has lost a large number of students over the years, meaning they now get less money from the state.

In addition, some classes are taught on computers because there aren’t enough certified teachers currently at Kilbroune.

The move comes after a similar measure was taken at Epps High School in West Carroll Parish in 2023.

Copyright 2023 KNOE. All rights reserved.

