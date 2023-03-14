US sues Rite Aid for allegedly missing opioid red flags

The Department of Justice is suing Rite Aid for contributing to the opioid epidemic.
The Department of Justice is suing Rite Aid for contributing to the opioid epidemic.(MGN)
By CNN Newsource Staff
Published: Mar. 14, 2023 at 7:08 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - The Department of Justice is suing Rite Aid for allegedly violating the Controlled Substances Act and contributing to the opioid epidemic.

According to the lawsuit, the DOJ says from May 2014 to June 2019 Rite Aid “knowingly filled unlawful prescriptions for controlled substances with red flags.”

The combinations were known as “the trinity” and included “excessive quantities” of drugs like oxycodone and fentanyl.

The DOJ says prescriptions were issued illegally and without a medical purpose.

The complaint also accuses Rite Aid of intentionally deleting internal notes about suspicious prescribers.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Brooklyn White, the girlfriend of Buster Murdaugh, has filed a report following an incident...
Buster Murdaugh’s girlfriend files 2nd police report following incident with reporter
Mills is accused of holding numerous victims hostage and threatening to kill them.
Monroe man allegedly holds three victims hostage, threatens to kill them
Katie Grantham, 4
‘Record verdict’ reached in ‘Katie Bug’ civil trial
Crash
Union Parish crash claims life of Alexandria woman
Police in Louisiana said a woman stole and state police cruiser and crashed it.
Police: Woman steals, crashes cruiser as trooper investigates traffic accident

Latest News

FILE - Pat Schroeder speaks to a reporter during an interview at the Los Angeles Convention...
Former Rep. Pat Schroeder, pioneer for women’s rights, dies
A worker organizes items at a Walmart Supercenter in North Bergen, N.J., on Thursday, Feb. 9,...
US inflation eases but stays high, putting Fed in tough spot
Matt Palmisano, of Bellows Falls, in Windham County, Vt., uses a snowblower to help remove the...
Northeast winter storm shuts schools, knocks out power
Ukrainian Emergency Service rescuers work on a building damaged by shelling in Kramatorsk,...
Russian missile hits another Ukraine apartment block, 1 dead
Generic police car background
OPSO locates, arrests man accused of attempted second-degree murder