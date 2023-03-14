Tyson Foods to close Arkansas plant

By Region 8 Newsdesk
Published: Mar. 13, 2023 at 7:09 PM CDT|Updated: 16 hours ago
SPRINGDALE, Ark. (KNWA/KAIT) – Food production company Tyson Foods announced Monday it will be closing one of its plants in Arkansas.

According to content partner KNWA, the Springdale-based company said on March 13 it will close its Van Buren plant on Friday, May 12.

Tyson said it will be coordinating with state and local agencies to provide resources and help to its employees that want to stay in Van Buren.

