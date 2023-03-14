OPSO locates, arrests man accused of attempted second-degree murder

RICHWOOD, La. (KNOE) - The Ouachita Parish Sheriff’s Office located and arrested Shundraus Hill on March 13, 2023, just before 8 p.m. on Hwy 165 in Richwood. Hill had a warrant for his arrest in reference to shots fired complaint that occurred on March 27, 2022.

In March 2022, the West Monroe Police Department responded to a call referencing shots fired at 103 Peach St. Apartment D at 2:45 a.m. Victim Derry Wyatt says she and her boyfriend, Keyson White, arrived at her apartment around 2:30 a.m. She said she was sitting in the car while White went inside. When White opened the door, he says Hill was standing inside pointing a gun at him. White says he ran out the door and heard 2 to 3 gunshots as he was running.

Wyatt, Hill’s ex-girlfriend, says she saw Hill chasing White with a gun. She says Hill shot at her driver’s side door twice where she was sitting.

WMPD issued a warrant for Hill’s arrest.

Hill was arrested on the charges of one count of attempted second-degree murder and one count of aggravated criminal damage to property.

