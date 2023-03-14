La. Insurance Commissioner Jim Donelon not seeking re-election

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Longtime Louisiana Insurance Commissioner Jim Donelon does not plan to seek re-election.

The announcement was made on Tuesday, March 14.

Donelon has served as the Louisiana insurance commissioner for more than 15 years. He was first appointed to the position in February 2006 when the seat was vacated by the incumbent.

Donelon was elected to fill the unexpired term in 2006. He was re-elected to four consecutive terms in 2007, 2011, 2015, and 2019.

Officials said Donelon’s current term will wrap up in 2023.

This is a developing story. Check back for more details.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2022 WAFB. All rights reserved.