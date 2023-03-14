La. Insurance Commissioner Jim Donelon not seeking re-election

By WAFB Staff
Published: Mar. 14, 2023 at 11:12 AM CDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Longtime Louisiana Insurance Commissioner Jim Donelon does not plan to seek re-election.

The announcement was made on Tuesday, March 14.

Donelon has served as the Louisiana insurance commissioner for more than 15 years. He was first appointed to the position in February 2006 when the seat was vacated by the incumbent.

Donelon was elected to fill the unexpired term in 2006. He was re-elected to four consecutive terms in 2007, 2011, 2015, and 2019.

Officials said Donelon’s current term will wrap up in 2023.

This is a developing story. Check back for more details.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2022 WAFB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Brooklyn White, the girlfriend of Buster Murdaugh, has filed a report following an incident...
Buster Murdaugh’s girlfriend files 2nd police report following incident with reporter
Mills is accused of holding numerous victims hostage and threatening to kill them.
Monroe man allegedly holds three victims hostage, threatens to kill them
Katie Grantham, 4
‘Record verdict’ reached in ‘Katie Bug’ civil trial
Crash
Union Parish crash claims life of Alexandria woman
LA Tech investigates SGA Vice President's alleged comments
Louisiana Tech University addresses alleged insensitive, racial comments from SGA vice president

Latest News

Area high school students have their art displayed in this ULM art exhibition until March 22,...
Area high school students have art showcased in ULM exhibit
ATVs on gravel roads costing thousands worth of damage in Ouachita Parish
ATVs on gravel roads costing thousands worth of damage in Ouachita Parish
ATVs on gravel roads costing thousands worth of damage in Ouachita Parish
ATVs on gravel roads costing thousands worth of damage in Ouachita Parish
House fire generic
West Monroe house catches fire, leaves 1 dead